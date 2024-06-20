In brief Simplifying... In brief Netflix is launching 'Netflix House' experiences, offering fans a chance to step into the worlds of their favorite shows.

These immersive venues, set up in shopping centers, will feature iconic scenes from popular Netflix series, unique food and drink offerings, and retail opportunities.

The initiative aims to breathe new life into shopping centers while providing fans with a fresh way to engage with their beloved Netflix content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Netflix to launch experiential complexes called Netflix Houses (Photo credit: 'CNN')

Binge-watching gets real: Netflix announces immersive 'Netflix House' experiences

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jun 20, 202402:00 am

What's the story Netflix, the globally renowned streaming service, has unveiled plans to launch two large "experiential" complexes, dubbed Netflix Houses, in 2025. These entertainment venues will occupy over 100,000 square feet each at former department store locations in Dallas Galleria and King of Prussia Mall near Philadelphia. The venues will host elaborate events and feature themed gift shops and restaurants.

Fan engagement

Netflix Houses to offer incredible immersive fan experiences

The Netflix Houses are designed to immerse fans in the worlds of their favorite, iconic shows, with recreations of iconic scenes such as the popular Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game. The company aims to bring beloved stories to life in "new ever-changing and unexpected ways." However, critics like Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at GlobalData, have raised concerns about the sustainability of these ventures, emphasizing the need for constant refreshment of offerings.

Past ventures

Netflix's previous successes with live experiences

Netflix has a history of successful live events tied to its high-profile programming, including a Bridgerton High Tea tour in Kuala Lumpur, a Knives Out dinner party in Toronto, and an immersive Stranger Things experience in Sao Paulo. According to Netflix Chief Marketing Officer Marian Lee, the Netflix House locations are an expansion on these previous experiences. Visitors can expect regularly updated immersive experiences, retail therapy opportunities, and unique food and drink offerings inspired by their favorite Netflix projects.

Venue locations

Netflix houses to revitalize shopping centers

The decision to establish these venues in shopping centers is a tribute to fans of Stranger Things, which featured an '80s-themed mall in its third season. Netflix believes that these permanent locations will fill the void left by defunct department stores and rejuvenate shopping centers. Visitors can anticipate murals and sculptures of characters from popular Netflix titles, participate in activities like waltzing on a Bridgerton set replica, and enjoy food inspired by Netflix shows from around the globe!