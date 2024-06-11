Next Article

Anurag Kashyap responds to criticism of 'Dev.D'

Anurag Kashyap fires back at Abhay Deol's 'Dev.D' criticism

By Tanvi Gupta 04:33 pm Jun 11, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has addressed actor Abhay Deol's recent critique of their joint venture, Dev.D. Deol had previously accused Kashyap of "glorifying" the film's "toxic main character." In a recent interview, Kashyap conceded that the protagonist of Dev.D is indeed a "toxic misogynist," but defended his approach to character development. He also suggested that audiences have become excessively "woke" and need to introspect on their expectations from cinema.

Character portrayal

'Don't want to give unnecessary redeeming qualities to a character'

In a discussion with The Print, Kashyap defended his depiction of the character in Dev.D, stating, "For me, I have done what I wanted to do, and what I've seen. I like films to be very real." "I don't want to give unnecessary redeeming qualities to a character," he continued. The filmmaker also disclosed that he frequently "tests" the audience's morality through his films.

Upcoming project

Kashyap's 'Kennedy' will also challenge audience perceptions

Kashyap further exemplified his point by referring to his forthcoming thriller, Kennedy. He stated, "In Kennedy, when people feel sympathy for the psychopath character, I'm saying, 'Question yourself.' You get one redeeming quality, and you say, 'Bechara.'" "The problem isn't with the character; the bigger problem is with you. Ask yourself why you're enjoying watching such behavior." "Ask yourself why you're cheering for some things despite feeling uncomfortable about others...Those who point fingers should look inwards."

Vision clash

Earlier, Deol shared alternate vision for 'Dev.D'

Kashyap also responded to Deol's vision for Dev.D, which he had shared in a social media post a few years ago. Deol had expressed his wish for the female characters to be more empowered and disagreed with the film's ending chosen by Kashyap. He suggested an ending where his character Dev is shot by the police outside Paro's house and dies, aligning more closely with the original novel Devdas.

Past disputes

Kashyap and Deol have a history of disagreements

Kashyap and Deol have a history of disagreements over Dev.D. Last year, Deol called Kashyap a "liar" and a "toxic" person. "He went in public...said a lot of lies about me," Deol stated, referencing an earlier interview where Kashyap accused him of demanding a five-star hotel despite budget constraints. Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Kashyap revealed that he had reached out to Deol to clear the air and praised his performance in the Netflix series Trial by Fire.