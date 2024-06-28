In brief Simplifying... In brief The third installment of the Downton Abbey film series is in production, featuring a blend of familiar and new actors, including Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and newcomers like Paul Giamatti.

The franchise, produced by Carnival Films, has been a box office success, earning a total of $287.2M from its first two films.

The script for the new film is penned by Julian Fellowes, the creator of the original TV series. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Downton Abbey 3' in the works

'Downton Abbey 3': Production underway, release date announced

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jun 28, 202402:10 am

What's the story The much-awaited Downton Abbey 3 is currently being filmed in the United Kingdom, with a theatrical release scheduled for September 12, 2025. The announcement was made by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International recently. Simon Curtis, who directed the previous film in the series, is at the helm of this project as well.

Cast update

Familiar faces and new additions to cast

The third film in the Downton Abbey series will feature a mix of returning actors and new faces. The ensemble cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, among others from the previous films. New additions to the cast include Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan.

Production team

Behind the scenes with the production team

Downton Abbey 3 is a production of Carnival Films, a division of Universal International Studios. The film is being produced by Gareth Neame, a BAFTA and Emmy Award winner. Julian Fellowes, creator of the original TV series and Oscar winner, has written the script for this installment. Liz Trubridge is also part of the production team.

Box office performance

'Downton Abbey' franchise: A look at past successes

The first Downton Abbey film, released in September 2019, grossed nearly $200M worldwide. Despite the challenges posed by a recovering box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its sequel - Downton Abbey: A New Era - managed to earn $92.7M. The franchise has thus far amassed a total of $287.2M through its two movies.