In brief Simplifying... In brief Ridley Scott is back with 'Gladiator 2', featuring a star-studded cast including Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Connie Nielsen, but without Russell Crowe.

The sequel, set two decades later, follows Lucius, the son of Lucilla from the original film, as he navigates the arena and politics.

The film, previewed at CineEurope, promises to be "well worth the wait".

Everything to know about 'Gladiator 2'

Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator 2': Cast, plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Jun 21, 202412:30 am

What's the story After spending two decades in development, the much-anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Gladiator, titled Gladiator 2, is finally set to hit theaters on November 15, 2024. The initial release date was slated for November 22, but it has recently been moved up a week earlier. While no official reason has been given for this change, it's speculated that it's to avoid clashing with other major releases expected around the same time.

Cast details

The star-studded cast of 'Gladiator 2'

Ridley Scott, the director of the original Gladiator, is returning to helm its sequel. The cast of Gladiator 2 boasts a lineup of notable actors including Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Fred Hechinger, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen, Djimon Hounsou, Derek Jacobi, and Pedro Pascal. However, Russell Crowe will not be reprising his role in this sequel. The screenplay for the film has been penned by David Scarpa and picked up by Paramount.

Storyline

'Gladiator 2' plot unveiled: A continuation of Maximus's legacy

Set two decades after the original film, Gladiator 2 will follow the life of Lucius, portrayed by Academy Award-nominated actor Mescal. Lucius, who is now an adult, was a witness to Maximus's story in the first film as the son of Lucilla (Nielsen). The sequel will likely see him battling in the arena while dealing with his political ties. Fred Hechinger has been cast as Emperor Geta and Joseph Quinn will play Emperor Caracalla.

Preview

'Well worth the wait': Scott

Paramount recently showcased Gladiator 2 at CineEurope, providing an exclusive extended look at the sequel. The footage was introduced by Scott in a video clip, where he assured fans that the film is "well worth the wait." Earlier, speaking about why he chose Mescal for the project, he said, " Yes. I got lucky. I happened to be watching Normal People. And I thought, "Who is this guy?" So I got lucky. He's got what it takes."