In short Simplifying... In short Triptii Dimri is set to star opposite Dhanush in the film 'Tere Ishk Mein', with production starting in October 2024.

The film, primarily shot in Uttar Pradesh, marks Dhanush's fourth Hindi cinema venture.

Meanwhile, Dimri is also anticipating the release of 'Bad Newz' and has several other films in the pipeline, while Dhanush is awaiting the release of his 50th film, 'Raayan'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Triptii Dimri to star in 'Tere Ishk Mein'

'Tere Ishk Mein': Triptii Dimri to star opposite Dhanush

By Isha Sharma 12:24 pm Jul 11, 202412:24 pm

What's the story Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition for her role in the blockbuster Animal, is to star alongside Tamil superstar Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's forthcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, reported Peeping Moon. Dimri's performance in Animal has attracted attention from top filmmakers, leading to a surge in high-profile project offers in mainstream cinema, as opposed to her earlier focus on art films. This new role is the latest addition to her expanding portfolio.

Production schedule

Production of 'Tere Ishk Mein' to commence in October 2024

The production of Tere Ishk Mein experienced delays due to Dhanush's commitments in southern India. However, it is now scheduled to begin in October 2024. The film will be primarily shot in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh over a span of two months. This film marks Dhanush's fourth venture into Hindi cinema, following his roles in Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re.

Future films

Dimri and Dhanush's upcoming projects

As she prepares for the start of Tere Ishk Mein, Dimri is also looking forward to the July 19 release of Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She has several other films lined up, including Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and a love story titled Dhadak 2. On the other hand, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his milestone 50th film, Raayan, which also serves as his second directorial project.