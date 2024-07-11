'Tere Ishk Mein': Triptii Dimri to star opposite Dhanush
Triptii Dimri, who gained recognition for her role in the blockbuster Animal, is to star alongside Tamil superstar Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's forthcoming film Tere Ishk Mein, reported Peeping Moon. Dimri's performance in Animal has attracted attention from top filmmakers, leading to a surge in high-profile project offers in mainstream cinema, as opposed to her earlier focus on art films. This new role is the latest addition to her expanding portfolio.
Production of 'Tere Ishk Mein' to commence in October 2024
The production of Tere Ishk Mein experienced delays due to Dhanush's commitments in southern India. However, it is now scheduled to begin in October 2024. The film will be primarily shot in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh over a span of two months. This film marks Dhanush's fourth venture into Hindi cinema, following his roles in Raanjhanaa, Shamitabh, and Atrangi Re.
Dimri and Dhanush's upcoming projects
As she prepares for the start of Tere Ishk Mein, Dimri is also looking forward to the July 19 release of Bad Newz, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She has several other films lined up, including Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and a love story titled Dhadak 2. On the other hand, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his milestone 50th film, Raayan, which also serves as his second directorial project.