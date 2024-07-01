In brief Simplifying... In brief "Toxic", an action-packed film set in the 1950s-1970s drug mafia era, stars Yash and Nayanthara, replacing initial cast members Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film's tone is akin to "Peaky Blinders" and will be shot mostly in London.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film's tone is akin to "Peaky Blinders" and will be shot mostly in London. Slated for release on April 10, 2025, this film marks Yash's 19th cinematic venture.

Yash and Nayanthara-led 'Toxic' slated for 2025 release

Yash, Nayanthara to time travel to 1950s-1970s in 'Toxic': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 03:36 pm Jul 01, 202403:36 pm

What's the story Kannada actor Yash is teaming up with Nayanthara for the first time in the highly-buzzed forthcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. The movie, also reportedly featuring Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Shruti Haasan, is being produced as a mega pan-India project. Now, adding to the excitement, an insider revealed to Hindustan Times that "the film is set between the 1950s and 1970s."

Statement

'A larger-than-life version of that era has been created...'

A source close to the developments revealed, "The film is set between the 1950s and 1970s. An entire world of Toxic has been created—a larger-than-life version of that era, yet very authentic." "The set is situated on the outskirts of Bangalore, and the level of detail will blow the audience's mind," it added. The film is touted to be an action-oriented story set against the backdrop of the drug mafia.

Cast update

Casting changes in 'Toxic' led to Nayanthara's inclusion

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas was announced in December 2023. Initially, Kareena Kapoor Khan was reported to make her South debut with Toxic, playing Yash's sister. However, she reportedly opted out and was replaced by Nayanthara. Additionally, Sai Pallavi was initially linked with the film but was later replaced by Haasan to play Yash's love interest. The film is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

Tone and treatment

Central tone of the film is similar to 'Peaky Blinders'

Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Pinkvilla reported that Yash and Nayanthara kicked off the Toxic shoot in India. After this short run at Indian locations, the production will continue in London. Mohandas has scheduled 150 of Toxic's 200 filming days in and around London. Despite the protagonist's status as an underworld don, the tone is modern and global. The film's central tension is reportedly similar to that of the cult-hit British series Peaky Blinders.

Additional details

More about the film

Toxic is a joint venture by Venkat K Narayan and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. To note, this film will be Yash's 19th cinematic venture. The KGF star previously released a short video giving fans a glimpse into his character in the next film, where he is seen with a pot belly, donning a retro hat, and wielding a machine gun.