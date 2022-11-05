Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 05, 2022, 08:59 pm 2 min read

KGF star Yash has reportedly declined the offer to be part of Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev. As per Bollywood Hungama, he had two meetings with filmmaker Karan Johar and director Ayan Mukerji but refused to take up the role of Dev in the movie. Bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is the second installment in the proposed Brahmastra trilogy under the Astraverse cinematic universe.

Context Why does this story matter?

"Pan-India film" is a term that gained popularity after the success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). The SS Rajamouli directorial changed the course of Indian cinema.

Since then, the formula of casting Bollywood and southern actors has proven beneficial. Some of the biggest recent examples include RRR and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, too.

Other projects like Adipurush and Jawan also aim to replicate this success.

Details Yash aims for something bigger than 'KGF 2'

Brahmastra makers reportedly wanted to cast a southern actor to fit in the formula of pan-Indian films and approached Yash. However, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "Yash felt the film would not be ideal for him after KGF 2, so he turned down this offer. He wants to do something big after KGF 2 instead of doing a film which is someone else's franchise."

Details The curious case of casting Dev

Previously, reports of Ranveer Singh and Hrithik Roshan being approached to play Dev were making rounds. However, Mukerji had said he couldn't comment on it. Reportedly, Karan Johar and the team are currently shortlisting some more names for the role. The makers should finalize the actor soon but keep the details under wraps to use the curiosity of viewers as a marketing tool.

Anticipation 'Brahmastra 2' to hit big screens in 2025

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva was released in September this year, about six years after it was officially announced. The high-budget Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer took the world by storm with its visual extravaganza and curiosity about Shiva's (Kapoor's) parents—Dev and Amrita (reportedly Deepika Padukone)—becoming a money-spinner. Brahmastra 2 aims to go on floors at the end of 2023 and hit the big screens in 2025.