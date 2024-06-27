In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya" continues to shine at the box office, raking in a total of ₹89.95cr in 20 days.

The film's earnings started strong with ₹35.3cr in the first week, dipped slightly to ₹32.65cr in the second, but bounced back with a 20% increase on the 15th day.

Mumbai and Pune recorded the highest theater occupancies, contributing to the film's success.

Bollywood film 'Munjya' dominates box office

'Munjya' maintains strong box office performance, reaches ₹89.95cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:57 am Jun 27, 202410:57 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya has sustained a strong performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹89.95cr India nett in its first 20 days. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The highest earnings were recorded on the 17th day with a collection of ₹6.85cr, but there was a significant decrease to ₹2.25cr on the 18th and 19th days.

Day 20 collection

'Munjya' recorded ₹2.15cr on 20th day at box office

On its 20th day in theaters, Munjya garnered approximately ₹2.15cr, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The overall Hindi occupancy for the film on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, was reported to be around 12.68%. Region-wise occupancy rates varied, with Mumbai recording the highest at 14.67%, closely followed by Pune at 15%. Other regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region (NCR) reported similar rates around 12%.

Weekly earnings

'Munjya' box office collection: Week-by-week breakdown

Munjya began its box office journey with a robust first-week collection of ₹35.3cr. The second week saw a slight decrease, bringing in ₹32.65cr. The third week started promisingly with a 20% increase on the 15th day, earning ₹3cr.