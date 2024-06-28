In brief Simplifying... In brief Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, a multifaceted artist known for his roles in films like Soorarai Pottru and plays like I am an Actor, Your Honour, has also led India's first hospital clown troupe in Chennai.

His latest venture is the unique film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which blends mythology and futuristic storytelling, featuring scenes from the Mahabharata and stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Malvika Nair, Vijay Deverakonda, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Krishnakumar Balasubramanian has played Krishna in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

From leading hospital clown troupe to 'Kalki's Krishna—Krishnakumar Balasubramanian's journey

By Isha Sharma 10:58 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Krishnakumar Balasubramanian, also known as KK, blew audiences away with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD. The film features Prabhas and includes scenes from the Mahabharata. KK's portrayal of Krishna brought a unique depth to the character, and Nag Ashwin's decision to not reveal his face further heightened the curiosity around him. On Thursday, KK took to social media to express gratitude and termed his role in the film "an absolute honor."

Career highlights

He leads India's first hospital clown troupe!

The multifaceted artist's diverse achievements in the entertainment industry have enriched his portrayal of Krishna. He has not only performed notably in films like Soorarai Pottru but also directed several plays such as I am an Actor, Your Honour, written by Suhasini Maniratnam. His extensive background includes roles as a hospital clown, lighting designer, and action choreographer, and he has spearheaded India's first hospital clown troupe in Chennai.

Other achievements

His theater background has honed his skills

Per reports, KK is an alumnus of the Global Shapers Community of the World Economic Forum and is actively associated with The Little Theater in Chennai. His credits also include Maaran in 2022 and Putham Pudhu Kaalai in 2020. Earlier, he told The New Indian Express, "To perform for an audience who are unprepared for a fun act is a challenge. Breaking the wall and performing for them prepares one as an actor for the mainstream stage."

Movie details

'Kalki 2898 AD': A blend of mythology and futuristic storytelling

Kalki 2898 AD is unique for its depiction of scenes from the Mahabharata, serving as an elaborate backdrop to the movie. The film introduces significant mythological characters, creating a narrative bridge between ancient mythology and futuristic storytelling. Notably, it features Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Malvika Nair as Uttara, Vijay Deverakonda in a cameo as Arjuna, and (spoiler) Prabhas in a dual role as Karna. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in a special appearance.