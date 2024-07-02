In brief Simplifying... In brief A Mumbai college has implemented a new dress code, banning casual wear like jeans and T-shirts, in an effort to prepare students for the corporate world.

The decision follows previous controversies, including a ban on hijabs and other religious identifiers.

The principal, Dr. Vidyagauri Lele, insists the code is a minor adjustment and aims to curb indecent behavior on campus. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

New dress code at Mumbai college

After hijab, now Mumbai college bans jeans, T-shirt

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:49 pm Jul 02, 202402:49 pm

What's the story Acharya & Marathe College in Chembur, Mumbai has introduced a new dress code prohibiting jeans and T-shirts. The announcement came as a surprise to students on Monday when they were denied entry for wearing these clothes. This change follows the recent dismissal by the Bombay High Court of a plea challenging the college's ban on hijabs and other religious symbols.

Dress code details

College notice details new dress code regulations

The college notice, dated June 27, outlines the new dress code, banning torn jeans, T-shirts, revealing dresses and jerseys. Signed by Principal Dr. Vidyagauri Lele, the notice instructs students to wear formal attire on campus. Boys can wear half or full shirts with trousers while girls can choose any Indian or western outfit. However, clothing displaying religious or cultural disparity is not permitted.

Corporate preparation

Dress code aims to prepare students for corporate world

The college administration asserts that the new dress code is designed to prepare students for the corporate world. Dr Lele stated, "We just want students to wear decent clothes." She clarified that no uniform has been introduced, but students are asked to wear formal Indian or western clothes. The principal also noted that students were informed about the dress code at the time of admissions.

Behavior concerns

Indecent behavior on campus prompted new dress code

Dr Lele cited multiple instances of indecent behavior by students on campus as the reason for implementing the new dress code. She questioned why students should raise concerns about it now when they only have to be in college for 120-130 days out of 365 days in a year. The administration believes the dress code is a minor adjustment given the limited time students spend on campus annually, reports said.

Past controversies

Previous hijab ban and uniform introduction sparked controversy

In the last academic session, the college introduced uniforms for junior college students, which included a ban on hijabs and other religious identifiers. Students were asked to remove hijabs or niqabs at a designated place in college after entering the gate. Nine students challenged this ban in the Bombay High Court, but their plea was dismissed last month.