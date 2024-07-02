Explained: The outrage in West Bengal over couple's public flogging
A public flogging incident involving a couple accused of an extramarital affair has sparked widespread outrage and political controversy in West Bengal. The incident took place on June 28 in the Lakhipur gram panchayat area of Chopra block, Uttar Dinajpur district. A video clip that emerged online shows a man and woman being thrown to the ground and whipped with a broom by a group of men, while they pleaded for mercy.
TMC leader arrested for leading public flogging
The man leading the assault was identified as Tajmul, also known as "JCB," who is reportedly a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in the Chopra area. Locals have accused Tajmul of conducting kangaroo courts and extorting money from people. Following the incident's viral spread on social media, police arrested Tajmul and he was later produced before a local court and sent to police custody for five days.
Political reactions to the public flogging incident
TMC district president Kanaiyalal Agarwal responded to the incident, saying, "The man and the woman were engaged in an extramarital affair...The people of the area could not accept this. But we do not support what Tajmul did." However, local MLA Hamidul Rehman's remarks accusing the couple of "polluting society" triggered a backlash from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP alleges that Tajmul has ties with Rehman, who defended him despite the TMC's condemnation of the incident.
BJP protests and accusations against TMC
BJP women MLAs in West Bengal staged a protest on the Assembly premises over the assault on the couple and alleged atrocities against women in various parts of the state. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul criticized Rehman, questioning whether the TMC has "imposed Sharia law in the state." The opposition also targeted the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, accusing it of contributing to a breakdown of law and order in Bengal. State president Sukanta Majumdar referred to this incident as "bulldozer justice."
NHRC issues notice
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced on Monday that it has issued notices to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief regarding an incident in Uttar Dinajpur district. The main perpetrator is allegedly associated with "the political party in power in West Bengal," the NHRC said in a statement. The NHRC has instructed its Director General (Investigation) to dispatch a team, led by a Senior Superintendent of Police, to investigate the incident and submit a report.