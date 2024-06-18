In brief Simplifying... In brief The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in India's National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is set to discuss potential candidates for the Speaker post in the upcoming Parliament session.

The party seeks support from allies, particularly Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party, who hold significant seats in the Lok Sabha.

The first session will also see new MPs sworn in and the President's address, outlining the government's five-year agenda.

NDA ministers to discuss floor coordination

Ahead of Parliament session, NDA ministers' meeting at Rajnath's home

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:29 pm Jun 18, 202401:29 pm

What's the story A group of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ministers are scheduled to meet at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday. The meeting comes just days before the first Parliament session of the year, set to commence on June 24. The primary agenda is to discuss strategies for better floor coordination among NDA members during the upcoming session.

Speaker election

Speaker election to take center stage in Parliament session

The first Parliament session will include the election for the Speaker post, typically held during the initial meeting of Lok Sabha members. Before this election, a pro-tem speaker, usually the longest-serving member, is selected to preside over early sittings and administer oaths to new MPs. This temporary speaker also conducts votes for both Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

Allies' support

BJP to discuss Speaker candidates, seek allies' support

Several reports said the Bharatiya Janata Party, the single largest party in the NDA, plans to discuss potential Speaker candidates during the meeting at Singh's house. The party aims to secure support for their chosen candidate from allies, primarily Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). This could be a crucial test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third tenure.

Allies' influence

Allies' backing crucial for BJP-led NDA 3.0

The support from JD(U) and TDP is significant as they hold 12 and 16 seats respectively in the Lok Sabha. Their backing could be instrumental in shaping the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 3.0. The upcoming session will also provide a glimpse into potential tense dynamics between the government and a resurgent opposition, which has returned with stronger numbers.

Session highlights

First session to witness new MPs and President's address

The first session will see newly-elected Lok Sabha members being sworn in, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of the two Houses on June 27. The government typically uses the President's address to outline its agenda for the next five years. However, with a bolstered opposition, several issues are expected to be raised, including the recent NEET controversy.