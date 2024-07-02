'Majority population would be minority if...': Allahabad HC flags conversions
The Allahabad High Court has said that there is a need to stop religious congregations where conversions are occurring, warning that the "majority population could become a minority" if such events continue. This statement was made while the court was hearing the bail petition of one Kailash, accused of transporting people from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, to a conversion gathering in Delhi. According to the FIR, Kailash took Ramkali Prajapati's brother Ramphal to Delhi, and he never returned home.
Court orders ban on conversion activities
Dismissing the bail plea, the court said, "If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in minority one day...such religious congregation should be immediately stopped where the conversion is taking place." The HC ordered an immediate ban on religious congregations involving conversions, stating these activities violate Article 25 of the Constitution. Article 25 grants individuals the freedom to believe in, worship, and propagate any religion, subject to certain restrictions. .
UP government's statement to court
During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General PK Giri of the Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that large numbers of people are being converted to Christianity at these gatherings. He also referenced witness statements alleging that Kailash had been facilitating conversions by taking villagers and receiving compensation in return. Kailash's counsel Saket Jaiswal said Ramphal was not converted to Christianity and had only attended a Christian gathering.
Accused denied bail amid serious conversion allegations
The high court clarified that propagation is intended to promote a religion, not to convert people from one religion to another. It noted instances where the poor in various parts of Uttar Pradesh were misled and converted to Christianity. Considering the seriousness of the conversation allegations, the court refused to grant bail to Kailash, who belongs to Maudaha in Hamirpur district.