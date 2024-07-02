In brief Simplifying... In brief The Allahabad High Court in India has denied bail to a man accused of facilitating religious conversions, citing concerns over the potential for the majority population to become a minority.

The court has ordered an immediate ban on religious gatherings involving conversions, arguing they violate the constitutional right to freely practice and propagate religion.

The decision came after the Uttar Pradesh government claimed large numbers of people were being converted to Christianity at these events. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Allahabad HC raises concern over conversions

'Majority population would be minority if...': Allahabad HC flags conversions

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:11 pm Jul 02, 202412:11 pm

What's the story The Allahabad High Court has said that there is a need to stop religious congregations where conversions are occurring, warning that the "majority population could become a minority" if such events continue. This statement was made while the court was hearing the bail petition of one Kailash, accused of transporting people from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, to a conversion gathering in Delhi. According to the FIR, Kailash took Ramkali Prajapati's brother Ramphal to Delhi, and he never returned home.

Ban imposed

Court orders ban on conversion activities

Dismissing the bail plea, the court said, "If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in minority one day...such religious congregation should be immediately stopped where the conversion is taking place." The HC ordered an immediate ban on religious congregations involving conversions, stating these activities violate Article 25 of the Constitution. Article 25 grants individuals the freedom to believe in, worship, and propagate any religion, subject to certain restrictions. .

Hearing

UP government's statement to court

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General PK Giri of the Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that large numbers of people are being converted to Christianity at these gatherings. He also referenced witness statements alleging that Kailash had been facilitating conversions by taking villagers and receiving compensation in return. Kailash's counsel Saket Jaiswal said Ramphal was not converted to Christianity and had only attended a Christian gathering.

Bail denied

Accused denied bail amid serious conversion allegations

The high court clarified that propagation is intended to promote a religion, not to convert people from one religion to another. It noted instances where the poor in various parts of Uttar Pradesh were misled and converted to Christianity. Considering the seriousness of the conversation allegations, the court refused to grant bail to Kailash, who belongs to Maudaha in Hamirpur district.