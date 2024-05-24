Next Article

Elderly man hit by reversing SUV

Uttar Pradesh: Elderly man run over twice by reversing SUV

By Chanshimla Varah 11:57 am May 24, 202411:57 am

What's the story A 70-year-old man was hit twice by a reversing Toyota Fortuner in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Sipri Bazaar area, where the driver was navigating through a narrow street filled with parked cars. The victim, Rajendra Gupta, was standing behind the vehicle when he was struck and fell under the SUV. The driver, unaware of Gupta's presence under the car, continued to reverse for a few meters.

Video evidence

CCTV captures disturbing incident of reckless driving

The entire four-minute incident was caught on CCTV, showing the white Uttar Pradesh-registered Toyota Fortuner reversing and hitting Gupta. The footage shows Gupta screaming in pain as he was dragged by the vehicle. Upon hearing Gupta's screams, bystanders rushed toward the vehicle, causing the driver to move forward and drag Gupta a few more feet. Once a crowd gathered, the driver exited his vehicle and helped extract Gupta from underneath

Legal action

Complaint lodged by Gupta's son

Following a complaint lodged by Gupta's son, police have registered a case against the driver for reckless driving, endangering life, and causing grievous injuries under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The SUV, weighing over 2.5 tons, caused serious injuries to Gupta who was transported to a nearby hospital by the driver. Gupta's condition remains critical.