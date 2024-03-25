Next Article

Thousands of devotees gathered at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir witnesses grand Holi celebrations

By Riya Baibhawi 06:28 pm Mar 25, 202406:28 pm

What's the story Scores of devotees celebrated Holi at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Monday, marking the first 'rangotsav' at the temple premises. in the temple court, priests showered flowers on the idol and celebrated Holi with the deity, offering "abir" and "gulaal" as part of the Raag Bhog ritual. Photos from the occasion have been widely circulating on social media.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi shares photo from Holi celebrations

Grand Holi Celebrations

Devotees gather at temple for grand Holi celebration

As the celebrations began, devotees from across the country thronged the temple for darshan, immersing themselves in devotional songs and festivities. The temple's head priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed his delight at the grand celebration, stating "This year, Holi is being celebrated in a grand manner in reverence to Lord Ram." He further highlighted the remarkable atmosphere created by the devotees gathering for darshan following the "pran pratishtha" ceremony.

Ram Mandir

Traditional offerings and recognition at Ram Mandir

As a part of traditional Holi celebrations, "gulal" or coloured powder was applied to the Lord Ram. Alongside, offerings of kachori, gujiya, puri, kheer (pudding) were also offered. Das said that prasad (sacred offering) will also be distributed among the devotees. He added that "this enthusiasm is unprecedented for the very first time, all because of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram."

Holi celebrations

Holi celebrations at other temples across Ayodhya

Beyond the Ram Mandir, other temples throughout Ayodhya, including Kanak Bhawan, Dashrath Mahal, and Hanuman Garhi, also witnessed grand holi celebrations. The Ayodhya administration had made special arrangements in all mutts and ashrams for the celebration. The festivities marked performances by classical singers, participation of Naga Sadhus of Hanuman Ghari among other things.

Amit Shah

'Big day for Lord Ram devotees': Amit Shah marks Holi

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the festival in Ahmedabad and highlighted that this year's Holi was "special" for all Lord Ram devotees. "Today, the entire country is celebrating Holi. My greetings to all...For Lord Ram devotees across the world, this is a special Holi...Today Raghuvir is playing Holi in Awadh. It is a matter of great joy for us," he added. He added that Holi was a festival of equality as everyone gets covered in colors.