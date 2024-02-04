BJP MLA Ketki Singh said an investigation is underway

UP: Fake mass marriage event busted in Ballia; 15 arrested

What's the story At least 15 people, including two government officials, were arrested in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly staging a fake mass marriage event to secure government funds. The scam unraveled after several videos of the event showing brides putting garlands on themselves surfaced on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketki Singh, who attended the event as the chief guest, said an investigation is underway.

Participants paid Rs. 500-2,000 to pose as couples

The community wedding was held on January 25 to take advantage of the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme, per reports. Officials reported that over 568 couples initially tied the knot during the event. However, it was later revealed that participants were paid to pretend to be married. Some residents told NDTV that men and women were paid between Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000 to pose as couples. Some women even garland themselves due to a lack of partners.

Visuals of controversial mass wedding event

Investigation underway, can't tolerate fraud in prestigious scheme: Singh

After the alleged mass wedding fraud surfaced, MLA Singh said the fraud in the prestigious mass marriage scheme initiated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wouldn't be tolerated. She admitted to having suspicions about the event, stating that she was notified about it only two days prior. In response to the media queries about the involvement of government officials in the alleged fraud, Singh said, "A complete investigation is being done."

MLA Singh clarified after controversy

UP's mass marriage scheme

The scheme, launched in October 2017, covers poor and underprivileged families with an annual income of Rs. 2 lakh from all sources. Wedding programs under this scheme are held as per the rituals observed by many cultures and religions. It offers a total of Rs. 51,000 for a wedding, with Rs. 35,000 deposited in the bride's bank account, Rs. 10,000 for wedding material, and Rs. 6,000 for the event. This arrangement also allows widows, abandoned women, and divorcees to remarry.