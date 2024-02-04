Inmates made to push vehicle after police SUV runs out of fuel

Video: 4 accused push police car after fuel runs out

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:22 pm Feb 04, 2024

What's the story In a bizarre incident in Bihar, four accused were made to push a police vehicle in the middle of the road in the state's Bhagalpur district. The police officers reportedly made the accused men push the Mahindra Scorpio SUV after it ran out of fuel. The incident occurred while the four men were being taken to court.

What happened?

Here's why accused men were arrested

It's learned that the four accused were apprehended for drinking alcohol in the dry state. The police car stopped near Bhagalpur's Kachahari Chowk after fuel ran out. After some time, the cops asked the accused men to get out of the vehicle and start pushing it. To note, the government of Bihar prohibited the sale of liquor in the state in 2016.

Clip of incident goes viral on social media

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. It shows the accused pushing the police SUV in the middle of the road while being tied up by a rope. A police officer can also be seen on the side giving instructions. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the accused four men pushed the police car for more than 500 meters.

You can watch viral clip here

Aftermath

Senior police officers ensure action against responsible personnel

Following the incident, senior police officers have reportedly ensured strict action against those responsible for this glaring oversight, as the accused could have escaped police custody. The police have also launched a probe into the matter. Those caught drinking for the first time in Bihar are fined between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 5,000. If a first-time offender fails to pay the fine, then they can be imprisoned for a month, as per the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Amendment 2022.

