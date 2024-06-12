Next Article

15 Delhi museums get hoax bomb threats

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:59 am Jun 12, 202411:59 am

What's the story Over 15 museums in Delhi, including the Railway Museum, received hoax bomb threats on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. According to reports, police personnel followed all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ultimately determined the email to be a hoax. A further investigation into the matter is currently underway. This incident follows a series of similar threats targeting the city's hospitals and schools.

Arrest made

Teenager detained for alleged bomb threat

In a separate incident on the same day, a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody for allegedly sending a bomb threat email. The email targeted a flight scheduled from Delhi to Toronto on June 4. According to authorities, the boy sent the email "just for fun" to test if he could be traced, leading to an evacuation of an aircraft carrying 301 passengers and 16 crew members.

Squad upgrade

Delhi Police enhances bomb squad preparedness

In light of the recent rise in bomb threat cases, Delhi Police is reviewing the preparedness and resources of its bomb squads. As part of this review, teams are being equipped with more advanced equipment and manpower is being increased. The district deputy commissioners of police are currently assessing the adequacy of the infrastructure required for these enhancements.

Equipment update

Advanced equipment procured for bomb disposal teams

According to reports, the current non-linear junction detector (NLJD) will be replaced with a more advanced non-linear junction evaluator (NLJE). A telescopic manipulator has been procured for the teams, aiding them in explosive article disposal. High-tech water disruptors are also being procured for use in IED (Improvised Explosive Devices) destruction, as part of the ongoing upgrades.

Training initiative

Bomb squad personnel undergo specialized training

Separately, bomb squad personnel are receiving training at establishments like NSG Manesar, Army Centre in Jabalpur, BSF Centre in Hazaribagh and the Tamil Nadu Commando School. These teams are responsible for ensuring safety at critical infrastructure sites and VIP events. Currently, there are five bomb disposal squads (BDS) and around 18 bomb detection teams (BDTs) within Delhi Police that handle bomb threat communications.