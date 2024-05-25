Next Article

Boney Kapoor's consortium wins Noida Film City bid

By Tanvi Gupta 02:18 pm May 25, 202402:18 pm

What's the story A consortium led by filmmaker Boney Kapoor has won the bid to develop the Noida Film City—a project sprawling over 230 acres along the Yamuna Expressway. The group outperformed other contenders, including teams led by actor Akshay Kumar and producer Bhushan Kumar. The upcoming film city will reportedly feature a film university, a cinema museum, and a helipad among other facilities, and is strategically located just 6km away from the forthcoming Noida International Airport.

Bid details

Who were the contenders in this competitive bidding process?

The bidding process for the Noida Film City project saw presentations from several entities including Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series), Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited (Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Kumar's Cape of Good Films LLP, and others), Bayview Projects LLP (backed by Kapoor, real estate company Bhutani Group, and Noida Cyber Park), and 4 Lions Films Private Limited (supported by filmmaker KC Bokadia). These presentations were made in June to officials of the Uttar Pradesh government for this greenfield project.

Project development

Bayview Projects LLP to develop film city on PPP model

The Noida Film City project is being developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Bayview Projects proposed the highest revenue share to the UP government and was consequently chosen as the developer for this ambitious project. The bid for this venture was floated on September 30, 2023, with January 5, serving as the deadline. This marked the third time bids were invited after two previous attempts failed to attract investors, reported Hindustan Times.

Project timeline

Construction timeline and project details

Bayview Projects will sign a concession agreement with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority in June to take the land's possession. Following this agreement, they will have six months to commence construction. The Noida Film City—a pet project of UP CM Yogi Adityanath—is positioned as an international project spanning over 1,000 acres along the Yamuna Expressway. The first phase covers 230 acres, with "75 acres designated for commercial development, and 155 acres for core film industry."

Other essentials

In detail: Everything about the upcoming project

The upcoming project will be segmented into seven distinct zones. At its heart stands a striking signature tower, featuring observation decks and a cinema museum, alongside a helipad and other state-of-the-art amenities. This integrated hub will encompass essential film production facilities, a sprawling film university, and dedicated factories for sets, costumes, and props. Meanwhile, as for Kapoor, he recently made headlines for backing Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.