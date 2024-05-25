Next Article

'Sardar 2' will be Karthi's most expensive film: Report

By Isha Sharma 02:01 pm May 25, 2024

What's the story The sequel to the successful espionage thriller, Sardar, is set to be the most expensive film of actor Karthi's career, per a report by Pinkvilla. The script for Sardar 2 has been finalized, and production is slated to commence in July 2024. The first installment of Sardar was a significant financial success during its release in 2022. A source close to the project informed Pinkvilla that approximately 40% of the film will be shot internationally in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Filming locations

'Sardar 2': Expanding the scope with international locations

"The makers intend to shoot for Sardar 2 in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the recce is currently underway." "During the recce, the team is already shooting for some stock footage to be used through the course of making the film," a source told the portal. Additionally, to accommodate the larger conflict promised by the sequel, three major sets will be constructed in Chennai and Hyderabad for key sequences. Meanwhile, revisit Sardar on Aha.

Casting news

'Sardar 2': Karthi's foray into Hindi cinema

Sardar 2 is being positioned as Karthi's entry into the Hindi film industry. Negotiations are currently underway with several actors from Hindi cinema to join the project. "It's a story with universal appeal and the makers are confident to recreate the magic of first part with the sequel," added the source. The film, featuring music composed by Yuvan Shankar, is planned as Karthi's major release for 2025. PS Mithran is attached as the director.