Woman attacks man after marriage proposal

Bihar woman arrested for mutilating man over rejected proposal

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:52 am Jul 02, 202410:52 am

What's the story A woman in Saran district, Bihar, reportedly attacked and mutilated a man after he declined her marriage proposal. Identified as a self-proclaimed doctor, the 25-year-old woman was taken into custody by the police who found a blood-stained knife in her possession. The victim, a 30-year-old councilor of Ward No. 12 in Madhaura block, was immediately rushed to a local hospital before being referred to Srishti Hospital in Patna.

Interrogation insights

Accused claims relationship and exploitation by victim

During police interrogation, the accused woman revealed that she had been in a relationship with the victim for two years. She accused him of sexually exploiting her under the promise of marriage. "Today (July 1), both of them were going to marry each other in a court in Chhapra, but the man refused at the last moment," police reported to ANI.

Attack details

Incident unfolds at private nursing home

The incident took place around 10:00 am at a private nursing home under the Marhaura police station. The couple had planned to register their marriage at a court in Chhapra that day. However, when the man failed to appear in court, the woman lured him to her clinic where she attacked him, leaving him severely injured and bleeding profusely.

Investigation progress

Accused woman's claims and police investigation

The accused woman reportedly injected the victim with a medicine before mutilating him. Upon hearing his cries for help, neighbors alerted the police who found him in a pool of blood. During questioning, she claimed to have undergone two abortions at his persuasion. "The woman is a 25-year-old unmarried doctor from Hajipur," said the SHO of Madhaura police station in Saran district, adding that further investigations are underway.