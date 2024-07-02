Northwest India recorded its hottest June since 1901: IMD
Northwest India witnessed its hottest June since records began in 1901, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The region's mean temperature was a significant 1.65°C above normal at 31.73°C. The average maximum temperature hit nearly 2°C above normal at 38.2°C, while the minimum temperature was the second highest since 1901 at an above-normal 25.44°C.
Monsoon deficiency, unprecedented rainfall mark June 2024
The IMD reported an 11% deficiency in monsoon rain for the country, marking it as the seventh lowest rainfall since 2001. This extreme weather resulted in a deadly heat spell causing at least 100 fatalities across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions. On June 28, an unprecedented rainfall of 235.5mm was recorded within a day—the highest since 1936.
India witnesses highest number of heatwave days in 2024
According to the IMD, India experienced a total of 536 heatwave days during the summer of 2024, marking it as the highest number in fourteen years. June alone saw a record-breaking 181 heatwave days, surpassing the previous high of 177 days in 2010. The extreme weather conditions have been challenging to predict and manage, with some areas experiencing up to 91mm rain within an hour, a weather official said.
IMD's forecast for July 2024
The IMD predicts extreme rain and potential flooding over parts of the country, especially in the foothills of Western Himalayas, for July. The monsoon is expected to be active over most parts of India except for some regions in northeast India and parts of northwest, east and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is anticipated.