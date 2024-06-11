Next Article

Delhi's water crisis addressed by Haryana

Delhi water crisis: Haryana CM assured help, says L-G Saxena

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:01 pm Jun 11, 202405:01 pm

What's the story Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said he had spoken with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini about the ongoing water crisis in the capital. Despite facing its own challenges due to a heatwave, Saini assured Saxena of all possible assistance. "Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Haryana, Shri Nayab Saini ji yesterday. He reiterated that water was being provided to Delhi as per allocated share and assured of all possible help," Saxena stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Water dispute

Delhi accuses Haryana of inadequate water release

Over the weekend, Delhi's Water Minister Atishi wrote to Saini alleging that Haryana was not releasing enough water from the Munak Canal, which is vital for seven water treatment plants in Delhi. Atishi claimed that while Delhi should receive 1050cusecs of water per day, it was only receiving 840cusecs. However, these allegations were refuted by Saini who insisted that Haryana was providing more than its share of water to the capital.

Judicial intervention

Supreme Court intervenes in Delhi water crisis

In response to the escalating water crisis, the Supreme Court directed both Himachal Pradesh and Haryana governments to release surplus water to alleviate the shortage in Delhi. The court emphasized that there should be no politics over this issue and urged proactive steps from the Aam Aadmi Party government to prevent wastage and detect leakages.

Accusations fly

Political tensions rise over Delhi's water shortage

To recall, the AAP government alleged that Haryana has only released 840cusecs of water into the Munak Canal, against Delhi's share of 1,050cusecs per day. In response, the Haryana government accused AAP of engaging in dirty politics. Atishi warned of a potential water shortage across all areas of Delhi if this situation persists. Separately, the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Atishi of concealing data in her letter to Saini.

Supply issues

Delhi residents face water shortage amid dispute

Several localities in the capital experienced zero or low water supply over the weekend due to the ongoing dispute. The Delhi government sought an emergency meeting with Lieutenant Governor Saxena to discuss the prevailing water situation. Atishi requested Saxena's intervention, stating, "I have sought time from the LG for an emergency meeting, to apprise him of the inadequate water being released by Haryana from the Munak Canal."