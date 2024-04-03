Next Article

Sanjay Singh was granted bail on Tuesday

Court sets bail terms for AAP's Sanjay Singh

By Riya Baibhawi 03:49 pm Apr 03, 202403:49 pm

What's the story A Delhi court on Wednesday directed jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses involved in the Delhi excise policy scam case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed directions before passing an order to release Singh from Tihar Central Jail. A day earlier, the Supreme Court had granted him bail. Judge Baweja also directed Singh to submit his passport and inform the court of any travel plans outside the National Capital Region (NCR).

Context

Why does this story matter?

On October 4, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Singh after conducting raids at his residence in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped policy. The agency alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy. Notably, on March 21, the federal agency arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same case.

Travel restrictions

Additional instructions issued to AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Throughout the bail tenure, Singh is required to keep his phone location activated at all times. These instructions were given during court proceedings where Singh's legal representative was present. During the court proceedings, Singh's counsel argued that there was no risk of him fleeing as he is a Member of Parliament. In response, Judge Baweja ordered Singh to provide a personal bond of ₹2 lakh and an additional surety of the same amount.

Bail

First AAP leader to receive regular bail

Singh has now become the first senior AAP leader to receive regular bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia are currently in judicial custody in the same case and are lodged in Tihar Jail. Notably, the court has also permitted Singh to engage in political activities, a relief for the AAP in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to Singh's bail, Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X(formerly Twitter) "Satyamev Jayate (truth prevails)."

Twitter Post

We are waiting for others to be released: Singh's daughter