Chhattisgarh: 13 Maoists neutralized in combing operation ahead of polls

By Chanshimla Varah 03:44 pm Apr 03, 202403:44 pm

What's the story Security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh neutralized at least 13 Maoists in one of the biggest security operations in recent years. The operation, which took place on Tuesday, lasted approximately eight hours. P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, reported that an extensive assortment of rifles, machine guns, and ammunition were confiscated during the operation. The identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be established, but three of them are women, added Sundarraj.

Suspected affiliation of deceased Maoists revealed

Another law enforcement official suggested that the deceased insurgents likely belonged to the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) company no. 2 of Maoists. The operation was led by the Bijapur District Reserve Guard in collaboration with the CRPF, STF, and CoBRA teams. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of infamous Maoist leader Papa Rao.

Significant arms and ammunition seized in operation

Upon inspecting the encounter site, security forces discovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition. The confiscated items included one LMG, one .303 bore rifle, and one 12 bore rifle along with a substantial quantity of BGL shells and launchers. On Wednesday morning, three additional bodies were discovered, bringing the total number of Maoists killed in Tuesday's confrontation to 13.

Operation initiated following Maoist gathering intel

Approximately 3000 security personnel from various agencies were deployed for this operation. The incident is the most serious setback for Maoists since 2019, when seven Maoists were neutralized by security forces near the Odisha border in Bastar district. With the 13 Maoist deaths, the total number of insurgents eliminated this year has climbed to 47. Security has been strengthened in the Maoist-prone areas of the state in view of the upcoming general elections.