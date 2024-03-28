Next Article

Ganesamurthi died from cardiac arrest on Thursday morning

MP Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after suspected suicide attempt

What's the story A Ganeshamurthi, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode and leader of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) died on Thursday morning due to a cardiac arrest. According to reports, the 76-year-old leader was hospitalized on March 24 (Sunday) after an alleged suicide attempt. He was taken to a private hospital in Erode after he complained of discomfort and was later transferred to another private facility in Coimbatore.

Medical care

Details on Ganeshamurthi's health and treatment

According to PTI, after his admission at the Erode hospital, the MDMK MP received an initial check-up and was subsequently placed in the Intensive Care Unit. After that he was shifted to the Coimbatore hospital, reports said. Several politicians, including Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Dr. C Saraswathy and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader KV Ramalingam, visited the hospital earlier to check on Ganeshamurthi's condition.

Political career

Ganeshmurthi was upset after not being nominated from Erode

Ganeshamurthi had a distinguished political career within the MDMK, serving as an MP three times. He was reportedly distressed over the party's decision not to nominate him for the Erode seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has chosen its candidate for Erode and decided to allocate the Tiruchy seat to the MDMK. Durai Vaiko, son of the MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, has been named as the party's candidate from Tiruchy.