Punjab BJP urges ECI to order probe into state's excise policy

After Delhi, will Punjab's excise policy be under scanner?

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:01 pm Mar 25, 202412:01 pm

What's the story Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party President Sunil Jakhar has said that a party delegation will petition the Election Commission of India for a probe into the state's excise policy. The BJP contends that this policy—enacted in 2022—resembles Delhi's now-scrapped policy. Jakhar has alleged that Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and two officials even met with the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to frame the state excise policy in 2022. Here's what we know about the BJP's allegation.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the ED arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. After his arrest, Kejriwal was sent to the federal agency's custody for six days, until March 28. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) described his arrest as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by the BJP-led Centre. The AAP supremo's arrest also marked the 16th apprehension in the excise policy case.

BJP's allegations

BJP claims policy duplication and revenue loss

According to Jakhar, "For the (Delhi) excise policy which led Kejriwal to his current predicament, the same model has been duplicated by their government in Punjab." The BJP leader also asserted that under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, Punjab has likely lost at least Rs. 1,000 crore in revenue due to favoritism and illegality within the state's excise policy.

AAP's response

AAP defends Punjab excise policy amid accusations

Responding to these allegations, Cheema claimed he was prepared to face any investigation. He also defended the state's excise policy by asserting it had boosted revenue from excise duties by Rs. 4,000 crore in just two years and helped eliminate the liquor mafia in the state. Moreover, AAP Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang echoed these sentiments and claimed that revenue from the state's excise policy has surged to Rs. 10,000 crore from Rs. 6,100 crore within a year due.

ED probe

ED's 2022 probe in Punjab

To recall, the ED scrutinized three top Punjabi officials in KAP Sinha, Naresh Dubey, and Varun Roojam in 2022. The probe agency also claimed that Dubey and Roojam were present at Sisodia's residence when the Punjab excise policy was crafted. Under the Prevention of Corruption Act's Section 17A, the Central Bureau of Investigation also sought permission from the state government to take legal action against the two officers last year. However, there was no response from the state government.