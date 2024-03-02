Next Article

Newborn's body found stuck on spiked fence (Representational image)

Haryana: Newborn thrown over wall, found impaled on spiked fence

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:10 pm Mar 02, 202406:10 pm

What's the story A newborn boy's lifeless body was reportedly found impaled on a fencing grill in Haryana's Ajronda village on Saturday. According to NDTV, the police inquiry revealed that the incident happened on Friday night when an unidentified individual threw the baby over a wall. This allegedly resulted in the newborn becoming skewered on the spiked fence.

Post-mortem examination

Autopsy to determine cause of infant's death

The police were informed right after locals detected the body, which was later carefully removed from the grill and subsequently transferred to Faridabad's Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for an autopsy. The main focus of the autopsy is to determine whether the baby was killed intentionally before or if the unfortunate death occurred as a result of the impact.

CCTV review

Police reviewing CCTV footage to find lead

Meanwhile, reports claim that residents of Ajronda are urging local authorities to conduct a thorough probe and ensure that justice is served for the baby. Some are even calling for the death penalty for those found guilty. A probe is underway into the matter, and police are also reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify and locate those responsible for the heinous crime.

Similar incident

Similar murder case in Haryana

In a similar development, Haryana Police apprehended a 27-year-old man on Friday for reportedly strangling his eight-year-old niece to death and burying her body in a field three kilometers away from his village. After the victim went missing while playing with other children at home on Wednesday night, her father reportedly approached the police. On Friday evening, the police recovered the victim's body and placed it in the mortuary.