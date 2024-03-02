Next Article

Three men have been arrested so far

Spanish woman, on bike tour with husband, gang-raped in Jharkhand

By Chanshimla Varah

What's the story A Spanish woman on a bike tour with her husband was allegedly gang-raped and beaten by seven men in Jharkhand's Dumka district, the police said on Saturday. The event occurred late Friday night in Dumka's Hansdiha area, when the couple had stopped at a secluded location to set up a makeshift tent after coming from West Bengal. So far, three men have been arrested.

How they were found

Couple found in disarray, investigation underway

The woman and her husband were discovered by police patrolling at night in a state of disarray on the main road. Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitambar Singh Khairwar, told India Today that the woman underwent a medical examination and is currently receiving treatment at Saraiyahat Community Health Centre. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) team has been constituted to look into the matter, and forensic experts have also been called in. Further, efforts are underway to identify the remaining four suspects.

Twitter Post

Victim appeal for justice on social media

Bike tour

Bike tour across Asia, plans disrupted

The couple had come to India on a tourist visa. They were on a trip around Asia, first going to Pakistan, then to Bangladesh, and finally arriving in Dumka via West Bengal. From Dumka, they had planned to travel to Bhagalpur in Bihar before continuing on to Nepal. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed outbursts on Saturday over the alleged gang-rape, leading to two adjournments of the House.

Politics

Dumka police trying to cover up incident: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Godda, Amit Mandal, addressed the subject in the state assembly, accusing the Dumka police of attempting to cover up the incident. "The accused are getting political backing. Action must be taken against them. The Dumka SP must be suspended. The parliamentary affairs minister must direct to institute a committee and probe the case," Mandal said.