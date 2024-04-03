Next Article

Raghav Chadha has been in London since March 8

Kejriwal's arrest raises questions about AAP's Raghav Chadha's absence

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:19 pm Apr 03, 202402:19 pm

What's the story The recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sparked a flurry of questions about the sudden absence of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha. Rumors are circulating that Chadha may be avoiding an ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the now-scrapped excise policy. Despite his absence from the political scene, Chadha has remained active on social media platforms.

London stay

Chadha's London visit amidst political turmoil

Chadha has been in London since March 8 for a vitrectomy—a surgical procedure to prevent retinal detachment. He shared this information on social media platforms. During his stay, he attended an interactive session at the London India Forum 2024, hosted by the London School of Economics on March 9. His wife and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was also a speaker at this event.

Controversial meeting

Chadha's meeting with controversial UK parliamentarian criticized

During his London visit, Chadha met with UK Parliamentarian Preet Kaur Gill, who is currently embroiled in controversy. This meeting has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Gill of promoting Khalistani separatism, raising funds for Khalistanis, and sponsoring violent protests outside India House.

Online response

Chadha's social media activity post Kejriwal's arrest

After Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, Chadha expressed his disapproval through a series of X posts and a video message. In these, he defended Kejriwal and criticized the BJP-led Centre. He has since been sharing updates about press conferences held by Sunita Kejriwal, messages of support from Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders to AAP chief. He also shared videos of the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila ground on Sunday.

Atishi's statement

BJP planning to get me, 3 AAP leaders arrested: Atishi

Notably, on Tuesday, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi accused the BJP of threatening her and three other party leaders—including Chadha—with arrest unless they switch to the saffron party. "I have been told...soon there will be ED raids...we'll be taken into custody," she said. According to Atishi, the BJP is now "targeting" the next line of AAP leadership—Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Chadha and herself. The BJP has since issued a legal notice to the minister over her remarks.