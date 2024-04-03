Next Article

The party has given her 15 days to respond

BJP sues Atishi for 'BJP approached me' claim

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a legal notice to Delhi Minister Atishi over allegations that the party approached her to join the party. The BJP has dismissed these claims as baseless and demanded a public apology from the minister, who is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has also given her 15 days to respond, threatening further legal action if she fails to do so.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Atishi on Tuesday accused the BJP of threatening her and three other party leaders with arrest unless they switch to the saffron party. According to the minister, the BJP is "targeting" the next line of AAP leadership—Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Raghav Chadha and herself. The revelation came a day after the ED claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had named Atishi and Bharadwaj while being questioned in connection with the excise policy case.

Atishi's statement

'BJP's strategy is to put every AAP leader in jail'

Talking about the alleged threats on Tuesday, Atishi said, "I have been told...either I can join the BJP...save my political career or get arrested in the next one month." She also claimed that a close associate informed her that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind to put every AAP leader in jail." "Starting with Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, now they have arrested...Kejriwal. But now they want to arrest another four top leaders—me...Chadha...Pathak and...Bharadwaj," she added.

Allegation denial

BJP denies Atishi's allegations, questions AAP's claims

In its notice, the BJP demanded evidence from Atishi to substantiate her allegations. "This time we won't let her escape. She has to answer and provide evidence for what she is claiming," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva Sachdeva stated. Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that there was no vacancy in their party for a political activist like Atishi.

Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to walk out of jail today

Atishi is yet to comment on the BJP's legal notice. On Monday, Kejriwal was sent to 15-day judicial custody and subsequently transferred to Tihar Jail until April 15. Separately, AAP MP Singh was granted bail in the excise policy scam after six months on Tuesday. He is expected to walk out of Tihar Jail—where he has been held since October—on Wednesday.