BJP MP's 'who's your father' remark against Mamata sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:16 pm Mar 26, 202404:16 pm

What's the story A video of BJP MP Dilip Ghosh making derogatory comments about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sparked a controversy. The video, which has gone viral, features Ghosh ridiculing Banerjee's claims of being the "daughter" of various states. He is heard saying, "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter', then goes to Tripura and says, 'I am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who is your father. It is not good to be just anybody's daughter."

TMC's reaction

Trinamool Congress slams Ghosh's remarks

The Trinamool Congress has expressed outrage over Ghosh's comments. In a statement released on social media, the party called Ghosh a "disgrace in the name of political leadership," accusing him of having "Zero respect for the women of Bengal." The party also referenced Ghosh's controversial remarks about Goddess Durga in 2021, stating that he had "wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy."

TMC defends Banerjee

TMC leaders respond to Ghosh's comments

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh responded to the incident with a video message, accusing Ghosh of venting his frustration after losing his current constituency, Medinipur. The BJP MP—who won the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat in 2019—is contesting in Bardhaman Durgapur this time. Kirti Azad, a former cricketer and now the TMC's candidate in Bardhaman Durgapur, criticized Ghosh's comments as reflecting a "zamindari mindset" and suggested that he should be hospitalized.

Seeks NCW intervention

TMC leader questions NCW's silence

TMC leader Sushmita Dev raised concerns over the National Commission for Women's silence regarding the issue. She compared the BJP's swift reaction to derogatory remarks against their Lok Sabha candidate—Kangana Ranaut—with their apparent silence on Ghosh's comments concerning Banerjee. To recall, a derogatory post by Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Ranaut's poll debut had sparked a controversy with the NCW demanding action against the politician. Shrinathe has since clarified that the post was made without her knowledge and promptly deleted.