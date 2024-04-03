Next Article

Tharoor has served as Thiruvananthapuram's MP for nearly 15 years

Who is alternative to PM Modi? Congress's Shashi Tharoor responds

By Chanshimla Varah 01:18 pm Apr 03, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Wednesday that discussions about alternatives to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were "irrelevant." Tharoor's response came when he was asked by a journalist about the alternatives to PM Modi. "We are not electing an individual..but a party, or coalition of parties, that represents a set of principles and convictions that are invaluable to preserve India's diversity, pluralism and inclusive growth," he answered.

Collective leadership

Tharoor advocates for collective leadership as PM Modi's alternative

Tharoor further elaborated on his viewpoint, suggesting that the alternative to PM Modi should be a collective of experienced and diverse Indian leaders. He emphasized that these leaders should prioritize addressing people's issues over their personal egos. "Which specific person they will choose to be prime minister is a secondary consideration. Protecting our democracy and diversity comes first," Tharoor stated.

Twitter Post

Political critique

Tharoor criticizes BJP's approach to democracy

Tharoor's remarks follow his recent criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for "hijacking democracy." He accused the party of undermining democracy and called for other political parties to unite against them in the forthcoming general election. He also expressed doubt over the BJP replicating its 2019 Lok Sabha election success, in which the party secured 303 seats and its led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a total of 353 seats.

Election battle

Tharoor gears up for fourth Lok Sabha run

In the 2024 election, Tharoor will face BJP leader and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Left front candidate Pannyan Ravindran in Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor has served as Thiruvananthapuram's MP for nearly 15 years. The city is set to cast its votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26. Tharoor garnered more than four lakh votes in the 2019 elections, building a substantial advantage over BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan, who received approximately 3.16 lakh.