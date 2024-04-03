Next Article

Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Wayanad before filing nomination

By Chanshimla Varah 12:16 pm Apr 03, 202412:16 pm

What's the story Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday. Kickstarting his election campaign, he led a massive roadshow in the town of Kalpetta, with thousands of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) workers expected to participate. He was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader KC Venugopal and other party cadres. To recall, elections for Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The move shows Gandhi's intent to defend the seat he won in 2019 by over four lakh votes. Gandhi's victory in Wayanad was vital to his electoral plan after losing Amethi, a traditional Congress bastion, to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Smriti Irani. His victory in Wayanad guaranteed his place in Parliament after the loss in Amethi.

Nomination submission

Rahul Gandhi to submit nomination post roadshow

The roadshow is expected to conclude around noon near the Civil Station. Following this, Gandhi will submit his nomination papers to the district collector. This time, Gandhi will go against Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Annie Raja and BJP state chief K Surendran. Surendran has held the position of BJP state unit president since 2020. He is known for leading the BJP's protests against the admission of women into Sabarimala several years ago.

NDA vs INDIA

NDA versus INDIA in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections set to begin on April 19 will witness a high voltage contest this time. On one side is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, which is vying for a third term and has set the target to secure 400 seats. On the other side is a group of opposition parties that have come together under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance to present a united front against the saffron party.

2024 polls

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases

The polls will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19. The results for which will be announced on June 4. Depending on the results, the party or an alliance of parties that gets the majority of seats (272 out of 545 seats) will stake a claim to form the government. The tenure of the current Lok Sabha ends on June 16, and a new House has to be constituted before that.