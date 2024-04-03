Next Article

Kejriwal 'unwell' in Tihar jail; lost 4.5kg weight: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:59 am Apr 03, 202410:59 am

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has fallen sick and lost around 4.5kg weight since his arrest on March 21, a report by NDTV said. The authorities in Tihar Jail—where Kejriwal is remanded in judicial custody—have denied the claims. "The CM's health is stable and no concerns have been raised by the jail's medical staff," the authorities were quoted as saying.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal last month in a money laundering probe linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. On Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court sent him to a 15-day judicial remand, following which he was shifted to Tihar Jail until April 15. His current residence is a 14X8 feet cell within the second division of the jail.

Medical care

Kejriwal's health management in jail

As a diabetic patient, Kejriwal has reportedly experienced fluctuations in his blood sugar levels since his incarceration. At one point, his blood sugar level even dropped below 50. To manage this condition, he has been given medication to regulate his blood sugar and is equipped with a sugar sensor for monitoring purposes. Additionally, he has been supplied with candies to combat any sudden drops in blood sugar.

Jail life

Kejriwal's requests and routine in jail

According to jail officials, Kejriwal spent most of his first night in jail walking around his cell and sleeping little on the cement platform provided. The next morning, after experiencing a drop in his sugar levels, he was served breakfast and tea at 6:40am. Notably, Kejriwal has requested three books for his time in jail—Ramayana, Mahabharata, and "How Prime Ministers Decide." He has also provided a list of six people he would like to meet during his stay in jail.

In judicial remand

Kejriwal continues Delhi CM from Tihar Jail

To recall, despite his detention, Kejriwal continues to serve as the CM of the national capital. He is the first sitting chief minister to be arrested by a law enforcement agency. There are no legal or constitutional restrictions preventing the Aam Aadmi Party national convener from continuing his duties as chief minister. However, legal experts have raised doubts about the practicality of such an arrangement.