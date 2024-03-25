Next Article

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21

AAP launches social media 'DP campaign' over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:54 pm Mar 25, 202405:54 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign on Monday to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The campaign involves AAP leaders and volunteers altering their social media profile pictures to an image of Kejriwal behind bars, with the caption "Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal)." To recall, Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The arrest of Kejriwal—the face of the AAP—comes just days before the Lok Sabha elections. The AAP, aiming to widen its influence, has allied with the Congress to contest against theBharatiya Janata Party in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat. With other senior leaders like Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in jail, the party is grappling with a leadership vacuum which could potentially impact its prospects in the 2024 elections.

Atishi's statement

AAP's nationwide campaign to protest Kejriwal's detention

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the launch of the "DP campaign" on social media, with the goal of disseminating Kejriwal's message nationwide. Starting at 3:00pm, all AAP leaders and party workers were directed to change their display pictures. Atishi encouraged people to participate in the campaign in a bid to "save the Constitution and democracy" in India.

AAP slams BJP

AAP accuses BJP of falsely implicating Kejriwal

Atishi alleged that the BJP falsely implicated Kejriwal in a sham case and used the ED to detain him without any proof. She queried, "Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge PM Modi. Why is he detained as soon as the election is announced?" According to the ED, Kejriwal was detained after his name surfaced multiple times in chargesheets related to an excise policy case, suggesting kickbacks to his party.

No Holi celebration

AAP leaders abstain from Holi celebrations in protest

In a display of unity with Kejriwal, AAP leaders have chosen not to partake in the Holi festival this year. Atishi conveyed this sentiment on social media, stating, "Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of victory of good over evil... This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi." This decision is part of their ongoing protest against Kejriwal's detention.

Maha rally

AAP plans 'maha rally' to protect the nation

AAP leader Gopal Rai declared that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance bloc will conduct a "maha rally" on March 31 at Ramlila Maidan. The rally is designed to "protect the nation." Rai stated, "The way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested... PM Modi is misusing central agencies, buying MLAs...those people who are not ready to be sold, bow down, fake cases are being registered against them..."

Kejriwal in jail

Kejriwal maintains administrative duties from detention

Despite his detention, Kejriwal continues to issue orders for the administration of Delhi from custody. He recently directed Atishi, who is also the water minister, to tackle water and sewer-related issues in certain areas of Delhi. Atishi shared her feelings upon receiving these instructions on social media, expressing that she was touched by Kejriwal's concern for the residents of Delhi amid his personal challenges.