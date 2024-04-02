Next Article

PM Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi's remarks at the opposition rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

PM Modi targets Rahul's 'India will be on fire' remark

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:00 pm Apr 02, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, PM Modi referred to Gandhi as the "prince" of the Congress's "royal family," who has declared that the country will be on fire if the Bharatiya Janata Party returns to power. "Is this language of democracy?" the PM asked the gathering.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The INDIA bloc on Sunday came together in a massive show of strength at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, with the message that anti-BJP forces need to unite to "save democracy" in the country. Addressing the rally, Gandhi had accused the BJP and the PM of "fixing" the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "If the BJP wins these fixed election and then changes the Constitution, the whole country will be on fire. Mark my words, this country won't survive," he said.

Modi's statement

PM Modi questions Gandhi's democratic principles

Mounting an attack on the Congress, PM Modi said, "They ruled the country for 60 years...after just 10 years out of power they are talking about setting the country on fire." He asked people if they would "punish such people." "Chun chun ke saaf kar do...is bar inko maidan mein mat rehne do," he added. The PM said that the Congress, due to its "emergency mindset" doesn't believe in democracy. "They are busy instigating people against the mandate," he said.

EVMs

Gandhi versus BJP over EVMs

During the INDIA rally, Gandhi had also alleged that the BJP cannot win elections without Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), suggesting that they have been rigged by the ruling party. In response to Gandhi's accusations, PM Modi outlined two opposing sides in the upcoming polls—one which promotes honesty and transparency and the other which has "corrupt dynasts." Meanwhile, the BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India over Gandhi's remarks against the EVM, demanding severe action against him.

On corruption

Action against corrupt will continue: Modi

Separately, Gandhi had accused the PM of arresting two chief ministers just before the elections, in an attempt to cripple the opposition. The PM responded to this by saying, "These corrupt people are abusing and threatening Modi. We are saying, 'remove corruption,' they are saying, 'save the corrupt.'" PM Modi added that he does not fear threats and abuses and added that "action against every corrupt person will continue."