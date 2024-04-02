Next Article

YS Sharmila Reddy will contest from the Kadapa seat in Andhra Pradesh

Lok Sabha polls Congress releases 11th list of 17 candidates

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:23 pm Apr 02, 202404:23 pm

What's the story The Congress has released its 11th list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list, announced on Tuesday, includes 17 candidates from various states such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal. Among the prominent names is YS Sharmila Reddy who will be contesting from the Kadapa seat in Andhra Pradesh.

Key candidate

Sharmila Reddy to contest from Kadapa seat

Notably, Kadapa seat is the traditional stronghold of the Reddy family. It is presently represented by Sharmila's cousin Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party. To recall, Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the party earlier this year and was promptly appointed as the new president of its Andhra Pradesh unit.

Candidate highlights

Other notable candidates in Congress's 11th list

The list also features Dr. Munish Tamang from Darjeeling, West Bengal, and Mohammad Jawed and Tariq Anwar from Kishanganj and Katihar seats in Bihar respectively. Former education minister MM Pallam Raju is set to contest from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, while former Lok Sabha member Sanjay Bhoi will represent Bargarh in Odisha. Other contenders include Ajeet Sharma from Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and Gidugu Rudra Raju from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidate tally

Congress's total candidate count reaches 228

With the latest announcement, the total number of Congress candidates for the Lok Sabha elections has reached 228. However, there is still uncertainty over who will contest from the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The party's manifesto for the elections is set to be released on April 5, with major rallies scheduled for April 6 in Jaipur and Hyderabad.