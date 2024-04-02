Next Article

The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization communicated its decision via a letter to the chief election commissioner

Nagaland outfit threatens to abstain from polling, writes to ECI

By Tanya Shrivastava Apr 02, 2024

What's the story The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO), a representative body of seven Naga tribes, has decided not to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. This decision was communicated through a letter to the chief election commissioner, delivered via Nagaland's chief electoral officer. The ENPO's abstention is tied to their ongoing demand for statehood, which they believe has been ignored by the government.

Resolution stand

ENPO reaffirms commitment to Chenmoho Resolution

In their letter, the ENPO detailed that on March 19, the residents of eastern Nagaland reaffirmed their commitment to the Chenmoho Resolution. This resolution mandates non-participation in any central and state elections until the issue of establishing the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) is resolved. The Ministry of Home Affairs had confirmed this settlement on December 7, 2023, before the declaration of Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha 2024 by ECI.

Constitutional stand

ENPO's stand: Not rebellion, but a constitutional right

The ENPO clarified that their decision to abstain from the polls is not an act of rebellion against the electoral system or democratic principles. Instead, it is a stand taken within India's constitutional framework to highlight what they perceive as legitimate grievances and aspirations of eastern Nagaland's residents. The organization has been campaigning for statehood since 2010, arguing that six districts in eastern Nagaland have been overlooked for years.

Dissatisfaction expressed

ENPO's pleas ignored, express dissatisfaction by abstaining

Despite numerous attempts to communicate their concerns through letters and public demonstrations, the ENPO asserts that their pleas have been ignored by the Ministry of Home Affairs. As a result, they feel compelled to express their collective dissatisfaction by refraining from voting. The organization remains hopeful that this action will prompt the Centre to address their longstanding issue concerning Frontier Nagaland Territory.