India summons German diplomat for remarks on Kejriwal's arrest

By Chanshimla Varah 01:33 pm Mar 23, 202401:33 pm

What's the story India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has summoned Deputy Head of Mission of the German Embassy, George Enzweiler, over remarks made by the German Foreign Ministry on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. According to ANI, Enzweiler was summoned for an explanation on the issue. Following Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night, Germany stated that it had taken note of the case, adding that the Delhi CM has the right to a "fair and impartial trial."

The response by Germany's Foreign Ministry came when asked how its federal government viewed Kejriwal's arrest, given that it occurred weeks before the general election and was perceived to be politically motivated. To this question, Sebastian Fischer, Germany's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, "We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country." "We assume and expect that the standards relating to the independence of the judiciary and fundamental democratic principles will also apply in this case."

Kejriwal 'entitled to a fair, unbiased trial': Germany

He further stated that Kejriwal is "entitled to a fair, unbiased trial," which includes "the right to use all existing legal remedies without restriction." "The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to it [Kejriwal's case]," Fischer added. Kejriwal, who is also head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise Policy.