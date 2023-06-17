World

'Extremely rare' 3,000-year-old sword unearthed in Germany

'Extremely rare' 3,000-year-old sword unearthed in Germany

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 17, 2023 | 03:32 pm 1 min read

A 3,000-year-old sword was found last week in Germany

A bronze sword believed to be from the 14th century BC has been unearthed in Germany, Associated Press reported. According to officials, the sword, which is more than 3,000 years old, is so well-preserved that it "almost shines." It was discovered during excavations in Noerdlingen (between Nuremberg and Stuttgart) in southern Germany last week.

Sword was found as grave goods

The officials further said that the sword has a bronze octagonal hilt. It was reportedly found in a grave where three people—a man, a woman, and a teenage boy—were buried along with bronze objects. Meanwhile, the remains of the three individuals have raised intriguing questions about their relationship and the significance of the grave.

Sword's preservation is extraordinary: Officials

Talking about the discovery, Mathias Pfeil, the head of the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection, said, "The sword and the burial still need to be examined so that our archeologists can categorize this find more precisely." "But we can already say that the state of preservation is extraordinary. A find like this is very rare," he added.

Share this timeline