Delhi government refused to convert stadium into jail for farmers

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Tanya Shrivastava 03:17 pm Feb 13, 202403:17 pm

What's the story The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday rejected the Centre's proposal to turn the Bawana Stadium into a "temporary jail" for farmers. Apart from the Delhi government, several opposition leaders like Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge have reacted to the developments. The Centre has maintained that consensus on "most issues" has been achieved and further deadlock can be resolved through dialog.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The announcement comes amid the backdrop of farmers' protest in Delhi. Thousands of farmers from Punjab are marching towards the capital as part of their "Delhi Chalo" protest over several demands, including a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The agitators are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, agricultural loan waivers, and pensions for farmers.

Statement

Delhi government expresses solidarity with farmers' march

In a letter to the chief secretary, Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot said that staging a peaceful protest was a "constitutional right" of every Indian citizen, and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march. To recall, former Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier similarly refused permission to limit protesting farmers' gatherings in 2021 to the Bawana Stadium.

Twitter Post

AAP government's letter to Centre

Opposition reaction

Congress president accuses Modi government of crushing farmers' voice

On Tuesday, Congress President Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of crushing the farmers' voice. "Barbed wire, teargas from drones, nails and guns...everything is arranged. The dictatorial Modi government is trying to curb the voice of farmers," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Earlier on Sunday, Kharge extended his party's support to farmers' "Delhi Chalo" call.

Twitter Post

Read: Kharge's post on X

Union government's statement

Ready to negotiate with farmers: Union minister

As farmers in thousands marched towards Delhi, the government on Tuesday said a solution to the deadlock can only be achieved through dialog. We are ready to negotiate with the farmers but some unruly elements are trying to hijack their protest, Union Minister Arjun Munda told NDTV. On Monday, the minister claimed that a consensus was achieved on most issues.

Supreme Court

SC Bar Association seeks suo moto action against 'erring farmers'

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association wrote to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday, requesting suo motu action against the "erring farmers" who attempted to enter Delhi forcefully. According to the letter, the march will disrupt the normal lives of Delhi residents. It also requested that no adverse orders be issued against the lawyers if they fail to appear due to the farmers' protest.

CJI responds

CJI's remark on Delhi-NCR traffic chaos

Taking note of the massive traffic jams across the national capital region, Chief Justice Chandrachud said he will accommodate lawyers if they were stuck in traffic due to farmers' protests. If anyone has a problem due to the traffic situation, "we will adjust," a bench comprising the CJI, Justices JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra told lawyers on Tuesday.