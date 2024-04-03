Next Article

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21

AAP announces 'samuhik upwas' to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

By Riya Baibhawi 01:47 pm Apr 03, 202401:47 pm

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced a 'Samuhik Upwas' (community fasting) on Sunday (April 7) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The protest was in response to the detention of party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was sent to judicial custody until April 15 by Rouse Avenue Court. The call for the protest was made by Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, who urged those opposing the arrest to participate in the fast from their respective locations.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On March 21, Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped excise policy. The ED has accused him of being the "kingpin" of the alleged scam and providing "evasive replies" during their investigation. After two extensions of his ED custody, he was transferred to judicial custody in Tihar Jail from April 1 until April 15.

Participation call

AAP leaders and public invited to join protest fast

Addressing media reporters, Rai said, "All AAP Ministers, MLAs, MPs, and party leaders will observe a 'Samuhik Upwas' at Jantar Mantar on April 7 to protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal." He further extended an invitation to the public who oppose Kejriwal's arrest and wish to "save democracy and love this country" to join in the fasting demonstration.

Legal challenge

Kejriwal's arrest challenged in Delhi High Court

A petition challenging Kejriwal's arrest is due for a hearing at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. The HC had earlier on March 27 declined interim relief for Kejriwal, stating that important issues raised by the matter could not be "summarily" decided without seeking the agency's stand. The court has asked the ED to respond to a challenge to Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent remand to ED custody.

Kejriwal health

Kejriwal reportedly lost 4.5 kgs in jail

Kejriwal, lodged in Jail Number 2 of the high-security Tihar Jail, has been provided with an isolation room. According to reports, Kejriwal—who is a severe diabetic patient—has lost 4.5 kg since his arrest. Meanwhile, prison authorities have stated that Kejriwal is in good health and jail doctors have not expressed any concerns.

Campaign strategy

AAP plans campaign in response to Kejriwal's arrest

Separately, the AAP has announced plans to launch an emotional campaign targeting undecided voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party officials claim that surveys indicate a 10% increase in support for the AAP following Kejriwal's arrest. They also reported a positive response to the "Kejriwal ko Aashirwad" WhatsApp campaign initiated by Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal. The party aims to make the parliamentary elections a referendum on the issue of Kejriwal's arrest.