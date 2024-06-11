Next Article

US tourist conned by Indian jeweller

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:48 pm Jun 11, 202403:48 pm

What's the story A United States tourist, identified as Cherish, was conned by a jewellery shop owner in Jaipur. The shopkeeper sold her a counterfeit ornament worth merely ₹300 for an exorbitant price of ₹6 crore. The incident took place at Johri Bazaar's shop owned by Rajendra Soni and his son Gaurav who provided a fraudulent certificate of authenticity for the jewellery.

The scam was exposed when Cherish showcased the jewellery at an exhibition in the US. Upon realizing the fraud, she attempted to contact Soni and his son, and file a complaint. However, her initial efforts were unsuccessful until the US Embassy intervened. Despite confronting them personally, her allegations were dismissed by the shop owners.

Cherish's formal complaint was met with a false case filed against her by the accused. It was only after the intervention of the US Embassy that local police began an investigation into the matter. According to Business Standard, both Soni and his son are currently absconding. Nand Kishore, who issued the fake certificate of authenticity, has been arrested.