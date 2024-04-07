Next Article

Vallabh quit the Congress Party days ago

Never contested even class monitor election: Gourav Vallabh to Jairam

By Chanshimla Varah 02:52 pm Apr 07, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh indirectly criticized the party's general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, on Sunday, saying people who have never even contested a class monitor position are now leading the party. In an interaction with the ANI, Vallabh said the party is now being handled by the personal assistants of former Union ministers. "When I was in college, he used to defend the party on TV... Even today, he is in-charge of communications. He is a PA," Vallabh said.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Vallabh quit the Congress Party days ago, citing the "directionless path the party is currently taking." Within hours, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In his resignation letter, Vallabh cited issues such as the caste census as reasons for his departure. He also expressed his discomfort with chanting "anti-Sanatana" slogans. Vallabh is known for his regular appearances on television debates discussing finance and economy-related topics on behalf of the Congress.

Party criticism

Vallabh expresses discontent over stagnation in Congress

During the interaction, Vallabh also voiced his dissatisfaction with the lack of fresh ideas within the Congress. He highlighted that the same individual has been responsible for crafting the party's manifesto for three decades. "When I joined Congress, they had 42 MPs and I thought they would foster fresh ideas," Vallabh said. He added, "If this person's ideas were effective, the party wouldn't be in its current state."

Ground reality

Vallabh accuses Congress of losing touch with ground realities

Vallabh further accused his former party of losing connection with ground realities. He revealed that he refused to hold a press conference on the Budget until Congress leaders visited the Ram Temple. Furthermore, he criticized the party for attacking wealth creators and Sanatan after SEBI cleared Gautam Adani in the Hindenburg case. "These PAs don't know how to run an election campaign. They might not even realize that Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are separate states," Vallabh commented.

Leadership criticism

Vallabh among high-profile turncoats

Vallabh is one of several Congress leaders who have jumped ship weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Before him, Olympian boxer Vijender Singh and former MP Sanjay Nirupam, left the party. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 will be conducted in seven phases, starting from April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.