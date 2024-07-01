In brief Simplifying... In brief Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to star in an upcoming spy film that will explore the internal workings of intelligence agencies, rather than the typical India-Pakistan rivalry.

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, will feature action sequences by Casey O'Neill and include Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in the cast.

Bhatt is dedicating two months to prepare for her action-packed role.

This film is part of the expanding Spy Universe franchise, which also includes the anticipated sequel, War 2, and Pathaan vs Tiger.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy film to start filming in July

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's spy film to not focus on India-Pakistan rivalry

By Tanvi Gupta 05:16 pm Jul 01, 2024

What's the story The highly-anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari is gearing up for production. Per a Dainik Bhaskar report, filming kicks off on July 15 in Mumbai. The leading ladies will trade bustling cityscapes for breathtaking mountain vistas as the shoot moves to Kashmir for crucial action sequences. But the adventure doesn't stop there—an overseas schedule is also on the cards for December, reportedly.

Storyline

Film's plot focuses on internal enemies, not cliche India-Pakistan rivalry

Per the portal, while patriotism and espionage are central themes, the upcoming film will diverge from the India-Pakistan rivalry trope. The narrative of the film, spanning from 2000 to 2024, will delve into the internal workings of intelligence agencies. Bhatt and Sharvari's characters will combat internal enemies within the country, the report mentioned. The plot exposes traitors and internal politics in a patriotic and espionage context.

Crew details

Casey O'Neill to direct action sequences in YRF spy film

Casey O'Neill, recognized for his work on Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan, has been enlisted as the action director for this untitled project. Meanwhile, the movie will also feature Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Additionally, Anil Kapoor is reported to be part of the ensemble cast. The film will be directed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on The Railway Men, marking another significant addition to the project's crew.

Pre-production prep

Bhatt prepares for action-packed role in spy film

In another development, Bhatt is dedicating two months to preparing for her action-packed role in the forthcoming film. According to a source, "Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her action-packed appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe, which features her as a super soldier." Apart from this project, Bhatt is also occupied with Jigra which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 11.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, these are the upcoming films in the spy franchise

Within the expansive canvas of the Spy Universe, the eagerly awaited sequel, War 2, is on the horizon with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead. Following this, Rawail's project is anticipated to be the seventh installment. It will be trailed by Pathaan 2. The cinematic culmination will happen with Pathaan vs Tiger, starring SRK and Salman Khan, with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand most likely helming the ship.