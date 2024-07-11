In brief Simplifying... In brief Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are in full swing, with a star-studded mehendi ceremony featuring Bollywood celebrities and performances by renowned singers.

The Ambanis have been hosting lavish events, including a bash in Jamnagar and a cruise in Italy.

The wedding, set for July 12, will follow traditional Hindu customs and take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with guests encouraged to don traditional Indian attire.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's mehendi ceremony was held on Wednesday

Inside Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's traditional 'mehendi' ceremony, Shiv Shakti 'puja'

By Isha Sharma 11:52 am Jul 11, 202411:52 am

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant held their mehendi ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. The event was a part of the pre-wedding festivities leading up to their wedding on Friday. The ceremony featured a grand Shiv Shakti puja performed by Mukesh and Anant, involving a large Jyotirlinga at the Ambani residence, Antilia. Images from the event were shared widely on social media platforms.

Star-studded event

Bollywood stars graced the 'mehendi' ceremony

The mehendi ceremony was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, and Ranveer Singh. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also shared glimpses on her Instagram. The event followed the haldi ceremony where stars were seen covered in turmeric. Performances by singers Amit Trivedi and Kailash Kher added to the grandeur of the occasion. A video also surfaced showing the bride and groom posing for pictures with one of the priests.

Wedding preparations

Ambanis have been hosting series of pre-wedding events

The Ambanis have been hosting several pre-wedding events this year. In March, they hosted a star-studded bash in Jamnagar, followed by a luxurious cruise ride in Italy. On July 3, they organized a mameru ceremony, a Gujarati tradition involving the bride's maternal uncle visiting with sweets and gifts. Pop stars Justin Bieber and Rihanna, among several others, have performed at these celebrations.

Traditional ceremonies

Anant-Radhika's wedding schedule

The wedding, scheduled for July 12, will adhere to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The Shubh Vivah wedding function is expected to attract guests from around the world. The celebrations will extend until Sunday with the Shubh Aashirwad and Mangal Utsav ceremonies. Guests are invited to embrace the cultural significance by wearing traditional Indian attire for these special occasions. The festivities will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.