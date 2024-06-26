In brief Simplifying... In brief Meezaan is set to join the cast of 'De De Pyaar De 2', possibly playing Rakul Preet's love interest, with Jaaved likely portraying his father.

The film's makers are keeping details under wraps, including the potential return of Tabu in a surprise cameo.

Meezaan, who debuted in 2019 with 'Malaal', has also worked as an assistant director on films like 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Meezaan has joined the cast of 'De De Pyaar De 2'

'De De Pyaar De 2': Meezaan joins Jaaved-Ajay-Rakul in film

By Isha Sharma 04:52 pm Jun 26, 202404:52 pm

What's the story The father-son duo, Meezaan and Jaaved Jaaferi, are set to share the screen for the first time in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, De De Pyaar De 2. It is a sequel to the film De De Pyaar De, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. A project insider revealed to TOI that Meezaan is paired opposite Preet Singh in the upcoming sequel. Directed by Anshul Sharma, it also stars R Madhavan and is targeting a mid-2025 release.

Meezaan's entry

The film is already on floors

A souce told TOI, "Luv Ranjan has been extremely tight-lipped about the project. It is said that Meezaan plays Rakul Preet's ex or new love interest, while Jaaved is expected to essay the role of Meezaan's father. The two have started shooting for it." While also speaking about Tabu's return to the franchise, the source said, "The makers want to keep that as a surprise element. She may return with a cameo."

Professional approach

Meezaan's career profile and notable work

Meezaan debuted in films in 2019 with Malaal, where he was paired opposite Sharmin Segal. In 2021, he was a part of Hungama 2, followed by Yaariyan 2 in 2023. He has also worked as an assistant director on movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, thus learning the craft from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.