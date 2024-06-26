In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Singham Again' is creating a buzz with its star-studded cast, including Arjun Kapoor, whose villainous character 'Danger Lanka' was recently teased by director Rohit Shetty.

The film, set to release on Diwali, will see Kapoor reunite with Singh, Devgn reprising his role as Singham, Kumar as Veer "Soorya" Sooryavanshi, Padukone as the first lady Singham, and Shroff in a key role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Arjun Kapoor's intense new look in 'Singham Again'

'Singham Again': Rohit Shetty teases Arjun's villainy in new poster

By Tanvi Gupta 04:41 pm Jun 26, 202404:41 pm

What's the story Fans are buzzing over Arjun Kapoor's new role as a full-fledged villain in Rohit Shetty's highly-awaited upcoming film, Singham Again. Among the lineup of cops like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, Kapoor stands out with his antagonist role. Adding to the excitement, Shetty dropped a gritty new still of menacing Kapoor on his 39th birthday on Wednesday.

First look images

The look has sent waves of excitement

In the image, Kapoor's face is adorned with blood splatters as he grips a knife, depicting a scene of brutal intensity. His sinister expression and menacing laugh contrast sharply against the backdrop of his gang members. In response to Shetty, Kapoor wrote, "Rohit Shetty, sir, what a gift!!! Ek aur 'danger' reveal on the birthday!!!" This refers to his character's name in the film: Danger Lanka.

Cast details

Star-studded cast of 'Singham Again' creates buzz

Singham Again has been creating a stir since its announcement due to its star-studded cast. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali. The movie will mark a reunion for Kapoor and Singh, who previously collaborated in Gunday. It will feature Devgn reprising his role of Singham and Kumar playing Veer "Soorya" Sooryavanshi. Padukone will be introduced as the first lady Singham of the cop universe, while Shroff also plays a pivotal role.