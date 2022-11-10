Entertainment

'I said yes': Malaika's cryptic post is about Disney+ show

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 10, 2022, 04:00 pm 2 min read

Malaika Arora's recent post isn't about her marriage

Malaika Arora made her fans extremely excited by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday. Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote "I said YES" in the caption. However, she later shared another post announcing her new project with Disney+ Hotstar, Moving with Malaika. The reality show will feature her like never seen before, she assured fans in the caption.

Announcement New show will go on air in December

Arora announced that the reality show will go on air on the streaming platform on December 5. She wrote, "I said YES to @disneyplushotstar for my new reality show #HotstarSpecials #MovinginwithMalaika where you will get to see me up close and personal, like never before. Umm, wait, what did you guys think I was talking about? Streaming from 5th Dec (sic)!"

Speculations Earlier, post sparked engagement rumors with Arjun Kapoor

Arora's original post sparked engagement rumors with her partner-actor Arjun Kapoor. The pair officially confirmed their relationship in 2019. Whenever questions were posed about their marriage, Kapoor always maintained that they would be the first ones to announce if they decide to tie the knot. Appearing recently on Koffee With Karan, Kapor said that marriage is not happening anytime soon.

History Arora has a son from her previous marriage

Arora was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. They got married in 1998 and stayed as a couple for 19 years before getting divorced in 2017. The former couple has a 20-year-old son named Arhaan, whom they are presently co-parenting. He is currently perusing his higher studies abroad. It is rumored that Khan is dating a model named Giorgia Andriani.

Update ‘We are at a better place now’

Recently, Khan opened up in an interview about his relationship with Arora. He stated that they are at a better place and have "learned to be accepting of each other's choices." "We have a child together, so we have to be in a nice state of mind, and that's how we've always been," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.